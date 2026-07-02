Titletown to host Family Fest ahead of Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Titletown will host Family Fest, presented by Lodge Kohler, from 3 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, ahead of Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field.

Families and fans of all ages are invited to enjoy a free afternoon of games, entertainment and kid-friendly activities before the Packers take the field for practice, which is scheduled to begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Activities throughout Titletown will include a dance floor with a DJ, giant games, an interactive paint-by-number mural, face painting, a gameday poster-making and postcard station, and a Hail Mary Pass challenge on the football field. Several photo opportunities will also be available throughout the park.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from Titletown's tenant restaurants and food trucks along Ridge Road.

Guests are encouraged to review park policies before arriving. Carry-in coolers, glass bottles and portable grills are not permitted, and Titletown is cashless.

Most parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots is sold out for Family Night, though guests can continue checking online for newly available spots on Ticketmaster here.

Parking lot access is available from Lombardi Avenue, and neighborhood parking will also be available, similar to a Packers game day.

Attendees should allow extra time for travel and parking, as many fans are expected to arrive early for Packers Family Night. Tailgating is not permitted in the Titletown parking lot.

Following Family Fest, fans are invited to Packers Family Night, presented by UW Health Kids, at Lambeau Field. This year's event will feature a full practice in a game-like atmosphere, along with giveaways, promotions, game day music and a fireworks show presented by Ticketmaster. A limited number of tickets remain available through Ticketmaster. You can find those here.

For more information about Family Fest, visit titletown.com/events/family-fest.