Taylor Swift postpones Brazil 'Eras Tour' show due to extreme heat

Taylor Swift has postponed her Saturday Eras Tour show following the tragic death of a 23-year-old fan at the concert in Rio de Janeiro on Friday night.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first," Swift said on an Instagram story post.

Even though it's still spring in Brazil, a dangerous heat wave is hitting many parts of the country.

The National Institute of Meteorology has issued red alerts, indicating extreme heat warnings throughout Brazil. The warnings highlight the significant risk of posing potential threats to people's safety.

In Rio de Janeiro, the highs Saturday were 42°C which translates to about 109 °F.

The heat has affected millions of people across Brazil, and the National Institute of Meteorology forecast predicts that these temperatures will remain about the same until at least Wednesday.

This news comes as a Swift fan, Ana Clara Benevides Machado, died at the singer's concert from cardiac arrest due to the possible heatwave, according to Brazilian newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo. The newspaper also reported nearly 1,000 people in the stadium fainted as temperatures reached 140 degrees Fahrenheit inside the stadium, according to firefighters at the scene.

