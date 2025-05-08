Veterinarian, family donate new habitat to zoo goats

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A veterinarian by trade raised on a dairy farm, Dr. Steve DeGrave along with his wife Jodie donated a climbing tower for goats at the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo.



See the billy goats gruff tower opened Thursday at the NEW Zoo

Meet the veterinarian who says his family has always loved the zoo

Food for the goats at the children's zoo costs $3

If you stop by the Northeast Wisconsin zoo's children's zoo, you'll notice something different. Im your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos and I learned how one family's deep love of animals made it possible.

Veterinarian and family donate new habitat to zoo goats

The all-new billy goats gruff tower has been unveiled and is open to furry explorers. It's a gift from Dr. Steve DeGrave and his wife Jodie.

Longtime fans of the zoo, they wanted to give back to a place they used to take their children and now make memories with their granddaughter.

A veterinarian by trade raised on a dairy farm, Steve says changes to animal habitats like this are more than just fun to look at.

"They need physical stimulation, they need mental stimulation to have a good quality of life and this tower provides that for them," Steve said. "They're inquisitive by nature, animals, goats, they love to climb."

Sunday the zoo is giving out free admission and some gifts to moms who stop by to celebrate Mother's Day.