Super star treatment: local band kids featured in regional Super Bowl commercial

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This may look like any other band room. But, it doubled as the set of a Super Bowl commercial. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos. Meet a band director and band kid who got the super star treatment this Super Bowl Sunday.

"It's a whole [other] language."

12-year-old Marek is in the Bay View Middle School band because he loves music.

"It just like, speaks to me. It's a good way to calm me down."

But Marek and his band mates had plenty of excitement during the biggest national football game of the year.

He is one of the real Bay View students featured in Bellin Health's Super Bowl commercial with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

"I thought it was going to be pretty cool, I was pretty excited. It was all new for me. It was just pretty cool how the cameras and stuff were all on you."

In the ad, which was filmed last May, Bay Port High School band director Kyle Siegrist also got his moment in the spotlight.

"They took our room and in an hour they had it completely turned into a movie set. I was in hair and makeup [like], what is happening? Not in my job description at all."

But some of the students' time on set wasn't all that different from a regular band practice.

"They were giving Matt LaFleur the same looks they give me during band. They shined when they got on camera, it was awesome."

Now if you didn't see the commercial during the Super Bowl or you want to watch it again, it's now airing regularly on several stations including here on NBC 26.