Sunday evening fire destroys home in Suamico, causing $1.3 million in damages

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A home in Suamico was destroyed after a garage fire caused $1.3 million in damages to its structure on Sunday evening, according to the Suamico Fire Department.

Firefighters say they responded to the 3900 block of Sunset Beach Lane just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Crews found the attached garage engulfed in flames and said they quickly contained the blaze — which had already spread to the main portion of the home, according to the release.

All occupants of the home evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Suamico Fire says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Suamico Fire says the house was deemed a total loss, with damages estimated at $1.3 million. Two adults and three children were displaced, according to the release.

