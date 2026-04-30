Suamico teen may move case to juvenile court in attack on mother

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A Suamico teenager accused of attacking his mother with a hedge trimmer is continuing his efforts to have his case moved to juvenile court.

Ramone Waupoose, 16, was charged last summer in adult court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury after allegedly attacking his mother with the yard tool.

Waupoose was found competent to stand trial last month. His defense attorneys said they would then seek a reverse waiver hearing to move the case to juvenile court.

An issue arose over his age because he turns 17 on Saturday. In Wisconsin, 17-year-olds are typically prosecuted in adult court.

After extended discussion, Judge Beau Liegeois ruled Waupoose can still pursue a reverse waiver after his birthday.

According to a criminal complaint, Waupoose attacked his mother at their home in Suamico. The filing refers to him as autistic.

Authorities said they also found text messages on Waupoose’s phone indicating premeditated plans to kill and strangle unspecified individuals.

Waupoose’s mother told investigators he was angry because she had deleted rap videos from his YouTube account, according to the complaint. She suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and back.

A hearing is scheduled for the afternoon of June 15.