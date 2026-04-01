Teen accused of attacking mother seeks to move case to juvenile court

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A Suamico teen accused of attacking his mother with a hedge trimmer is seeking to move his case to juvenile court.

Ramone Waupoose, 16, was charged last summer with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury after allegedly attacking his mother with the yard tool.

Shortly after charges were filed, his attorney raised concerns about his competency. Last September, he was deemed unfit for trial but was recently found competent to continue court proceedings.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Waupoose’s attorney said they would seek a reverse waiver — a mechanism that allows a juvenile prosecuted as an adult to petition to have the case transferred to juvenile court, with a judge’s approval.

In Wisconsin, most juveniles charged with serious crimes, including cases like Waupoose’s, are prosecuted in adult court.

According to a criminal complaint, Waupoose attacked his mother at their home in Suamico. The filing refers to him as an autistic teen.

Authorities said they also found text messages on Waupoose’s phone indicating premeditated plans to kill and strangle individuals not named in the complaint.

Waupoose’s mother told investigators he was upset because she had deleted rap videos from his YouTube account, according to the complaint. She suffered injuries to her head, face, arms and back.

Waupoose is due back in court Monday to discuss the matter.