Something wicked comes to Suamico: NEW Zoo Boo returns for 30th anniversary

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Haunted happenings are coming to the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo starting Friday. NBC 26 got a sneak peek at this year's Zoo Boo



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Something wicked is happening at the Northeast Wisconsin Zoo starting this weekend.

Friday brings haunted happenings to the NEW Zoo.

The 30th annual Zoo Boo kicks off complete with trick or treating stations, a tour of the zoo's canopy, and a much bigger haunted zoo zone for those wanting to be extra spooked. Costumes are encouraged.

Zoo operations manager Barbara Basten said this event is the zoo's biggest fundraiser.

"All the money comes back into the zoo," Basten said. "Every dollar we earn comes back into making the zoo a better place. So the great animals you see and all their wonderful care, their food, it all comes from events like this."

Zoo Boo entry is $15 and the canopy tour is an additional $5.

The last day of the Zoo Boo is Oct. 26.