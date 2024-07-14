Shots heard 'round the nation: Wisconsinites react to Trump assassination attempt

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Former President Donald Trump plans to come to Wisconsin following an attempt on his life. NBC 26 asked people in northeast Wisconsin how they are feeling in the aftermath.



Congressional candidate for Wisconsin Roger Roth released a statement which reads in part "This act has no place in America. Pray for President Trump, pray for our country."

With Donald Trump planning to come to Wisconsin... following an attempt on his life, I wanted to ask people in northeast Wisconsin how they are feeling. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos. Here's what some people had to say.

The shots heard 'round the country; the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday where Trump's ear was grazed by a bullet.

"I'm totally upset about it even though I'm not a Trump person," Appleton resident Tom Wozniak said on College Avenue Sunday morning.

"After this I feel like, you know [Trump] looks strong enough to get up," Breanna from Appleton said. "He's strong enough to get up and fight for our country, you know I felt some form of patriotism."

"I'm glad Trump is okay," Suamico resident Keith Garsow said at Sunset Beach Park Sunday afternoon. "I think this is going to bring people closer together, I really do."

One other Suamico man says he is a Trump supporter.

"[It's] just [a] crazy world," Howard Meyers said.

The people I talked to Sunday said the assassination attempt on the former president did not change their thoughts on whom to vote for.

"It doesn't surprise me with the amount of hate that we have in this country right now," Tim Kuhn said while waiting for a table at a restaurant in downtown Green Bay. "I think we need a change and I think it'll only strengthen Trump."

When it comes to the Republican National Convention, some said they hope more security measures will be in place...

"I'm happy for Milwaukee that they have the convention," said Art Lersch of Merrill. "I'm sure they'll have more security and they'll need more security there."

"My prayers go out to President Trump and the families of the victims of yesterday's horrific violence," Trump-endorsed congressional candidate for Wisconsin Tony Wied said.

The Republican National Convention lasts from Monday until Thursday. In Suamico, Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.