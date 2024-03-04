Saving our beach: millions to be spent restoring eroded areas along Green Bay

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The state will be spending millions of dollars to restore Longtail Point Beach after years of erosion.



A project to restore the shoreline and plants at Longtail Point is estimated to cost $18-19 million

12 total restoration projects are planned in Northeast Wisconsin

To get involved with the restoration efforts or share ideas email Brianna.Kupsky@wisconsin.gov

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The state's concerned after years of erosion at Longtail Point Beach. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos, and I'm looking into the plans to restore our beach.

Longtail Point has experienced serious erosion for decades.

"Globally this is a really important place, I think that people don't always know how important this area is for different fish and wildlife," said Brie Kupsky.

Kupsky works for the department of natural resources. She says the project to build up Longtail Point Beach is one of 12 similar projects around northeast Wisconsin. She says they'll use sand and other sediment from Wisconsin rivers and add more native plants while getting rid of invasive species.

"[We're] just kind of trying to create a more resilient Longtail Point, right? So, we don't want to have to keep doing this forever," said Kupsky.

The project is estimated to cost around $18 to 19 million. The funds come from a billion dollar Environmental Protection Agency investment, which was set aside for restoration of different areas throughout the Great Lakes.

"It was something that we had our eye on. But, not really much we could do about it. This is not village owned property," said Suamico Village Administrator Alex Kaker.

Kaker says even though the project is still in the early planning stages, he is excited for what's coming.

"It's a great asset for us," he said.

Kupsky says at Longtail and the other projects, they'll add spots for fishing, kayak launches and other recreation based on what the community wants.

"Offering more of these recreational opportunities is just going to help bring more people to this area of the state. Sort of build up our communities and our economy locally," said Kupsky.

A meeting is planned to talk about more restoration projects planned throughout northeast Wisconsin.