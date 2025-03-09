Republican 'Save Wisconsin' campaign rally sparks protest in Suamico

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Judge Brad Schimel's campaign rally in Suamico sparked a protest Saturday. Supporters of Judge Susan Crawford, Schimel's opponent in the race for the state Supreme Court, gathered along Lineville Road.



Meet a rally organizer and some people who protested on Saturday

The spring election is happening April 1

Liberals currently hold a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

The Save Wisconsin rally in Suamico Saturday was a campaign stop for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel. NBC 26 Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos spoke with Doug Reich, the Republican Party of Brown County Chariman, and an organizer for the event and asked him what the rally hopes to save Wisconsin from.

"What could happen on April 1 if Susan Crawford wins is we'd have a majority of radical democrats on the Wisconsin supreme court and they've promised to really legislate from the bench rather than be fair, impartial jurists," Reich said as people were waiting for Schimel to arrive for the rally at Townline Pub and Grill.

Outside the event, supporters for Susan Crawford, Schimel's opponent, gathered to protest. Some called out U.S. Congressman Tony Wied, who was scheduled to be at the Save Wisconsin rally.

"He voted for cuts for Medicaid. He voted for tax cuts for the wealthy," Indivisible Brown County Founder Kevin Welch said. "But, he's not doing what we want him to do and he won't face us for us to ask him questions about it."

Wied, who represents Wisconsin's 8th District, has drawn criticism for not hosting a town hall, like many of his fellow Republican representatives. Though, on Friday, Wied announced he'll be hosting a tele-town hall Monday.

"This event is a rally for our members and supporters," Reich said. "It's not, nor was it ever meant to be, a town hall or Q and A."

Other protesters, like Kathy Esch, said they came out due to concern over reproductive rights.

"This is one of the most important things that we can do in our lifetime to protect our children, our daughters, our sisters," Esch said.

Meanwhile, protest organizers spoke against President Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's recent cuts to federal agencies.

"Right now what's going on in our country is wrong," Door County Indivisible Co-Founder Judy Brodd said. "They're firing people indiscriminately. They're killing programs that help people that we care about."

People on both sides of the aisle today seemed to agree on one thing: folks need to get out and vote in April.

"November was a huge election, obviously it gets a lot of attention, presidential elections," Reich said. "But these spring elections are every bit as important."

The spring election is scheduled for April 1. The race for Wisconsin Supreme Court between Schimel and Crawford is considered one of the most crucial races on the ballot. Currently, liberals hold a 4-3 majority on the court.