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Neighbors clean up morning storm damage

Severe weather left debris scattered across roads, including in Suamico, where a fallen branch blocked Wood Lane.
Neighbors Clean Up After Severe Thunderstorms
NBC 26/Mihir Sinhasan
Neighbors Clean Up After Severe Thunderstorms
Posted

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Neighbors across Northeast Wisconsin are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms and high winds Wednesday.

In Suamico, a fallen branch closed part of Wood Lane east of Scotch Pine Trail. Trees were also downed.

Suamico neighbor John Greaves lives in the area. He says that while everyone is busy cleaning up their own yards, the community will join together to help those in need.

"This neighborhood is a great neighborhood," Greaves said. "I'm sure everybody's going to be chipping in. So yeah, we can't complain about that."

Greaves expects to finish his clean up by Thursday.

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