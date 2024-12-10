Watch Now
Man who fell through ice in Bay of Green Bay has died

Posted

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — A man is dead after getting pulled out of icy waters on Monday evening in the village of Suamico, according to the Suamico Fire Department.

The fire department says that just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, reports came in of a man who had fallen through the ice in the Bay of Green Bay, near Bayside Road, in the village of Suamico.

The man was found unresponsive and was pulled out from the water by first responders. Life-saving measures were performed and the man was taken to a hospital.

The Suamico Fire Department has now confirmed to NBC 26 that the man has passed away. His name is not yet being released.

Stay with NBC 26 online and on air as Pari Apostolakos learns more about this story.

