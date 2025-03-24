'It's like you're in a different town,' Lineville Road construction resumes

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The more than $9.5 million project to expand Lineville Road resumed Monday. The project manager says they are on budget and on-schedule to wrap up by late November.



The Lineville Road and Velp Avenue roundabout will be closed until early June

The roundabout east of Velp Avenue will then close for about a month to be reconstructed

A new roundabout will be created at the intersection of Lineville and Cornell Roads

For weekly updates, check the project's account on X (formerly known as Twitter)or their website

The project is set to finish before Nov. 21, 2025

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Construction on Lineville Road has resumed after pausing for the winter. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos at the Velp Avenue roundabout, which is closed until early June. Drivers can expect more closures before construction is done.

Lineville Road construction Project Manager Eric Adamski said they are on schedule and on budget.

"Just make sure to follow the road closure signs," Adamski said. "Don't try and move any of the signs or get around anything to impede our work zone. Obviously that's going to affect our safety."

This year's phase of the project will continue to make Lineville Road four lanes instead of two while expanding the roundabouts at Velp Avenue and the entrance to Festival Foods. A new roundabout will be built at the intersection of Lineville Road and Cornell Road.

"Just asking for patience with people trying to navigate around the work zone or getting to the businesses," Adamski said. "The businesses, there will be access to all the businesses at all times.

We checked in with business owner Katherine Forrest before the first phase of construction wrapped up last fall.

She's still planning on offering refreshments to anyone who stops by her kitchen supply store, Season to Taste, on Lineville Road during the construction.

"Whatever we have to do to entice people to make their way down here 'cause I know it can be a little tricky," Forrest said Monday afternoon. She said she feels the construction has been worth it so far.

"The wider road, the four lanes down there, it's amazing," Forrest said. "It's like you're in a different town."

The more than $9.5 million project is one of the major undertakings for Brown County's Highway Department this year and it's not just drivers who might benefit.

Adamski said construction of a multi-use trail for walking, running or biking began during last year's phase of the project.

"That's going to continue on this year as well so we'll pick up where we left off and bring that trail all the way to [Interstate] 41," Adamski said.

Crews say they hope to have the project finished by late November of this year.