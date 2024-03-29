'It does feel like a sisterhood': Meet the sisters behind a local business

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — This Women's History Month we're taking you to one business that thrives on sisterhood. Meet the women behind 'Dirt: The Clean Juicery.'



What started as a passion for nutrition turned into a unique business. I'm your Suamico neighborhood reporter Pari Apostolakos. This Women's History Month meet the sisters behind a small business with a big mission.

"She really likes doing the recipies, I like to just eat them and try them," Melissa Huguet, Dirt Juicery co-owner, said of her sister inside her store one unseasonably warm March day.

What first inspired these women entrepreneurs was another important woman in their lives

"Our mom went through breast cancer a while ago," Huguet said. "We were really kind of thinking 'What is the root of this, and is there anything we can do to help?' and it just really fueled our passion for nutrition."

After studying holistic nutrition in Colorado, Melissa Huguet and her sister Kendra Kadrlik wanted to open a place in Suamico that offered organic, whole foods like fruits and vegetables.

"We started kind of juicing with our own families," Kadrlik said. "We started with little tiny juicers."

Now, the duo from Green Bay owns two locations of Dirt: The Clean Juicery, one in Suamico and one in Ashwaubenon.

While their sons work with them, many Dirt employees are young women from the area.

"It does feel like a sisterhood," Huguet said. "That's probably the best thing about it. Just feeling like we can be that mom and, you know, teach them some good work ethics as a boss."

The sisters want other women to know if they have an idea for a business, they shouldn't be afraid to try.

"We didn't have any business classes or anything. We basically just took that first step and just kind of learned the whole process as we went along," Kadrlik said. "We wouldn't do it without each other."

Both locations of Dirt Juicery are open every day of the week except Sunday.