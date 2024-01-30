"If I can inspire just one young girl," nearly one-fourth of the Suamico Fire Department are women

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The U.S. Fire Administration says just nine percent of all firefighters nationwide are women. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Suamico, where women here have defied that trend.

An inside look at the Suamico Fire Department Station 1 with three women firefighters

Nine out of the 40 firefighters in Suamico are women, a ratio far bigger than the national average

Chief Joe Bertler says the department has not specifically tried to recruit this many women, but many hear about the department from the other women who work there

All the firefighters we spoke with have one thing in common: they say not to let anything hold you back from your dreams

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The U.S. Fire Administration says just nine percent of all firefighters nationwide are women. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Suamico, where women here have defied that trend.

Alysse Kott remembers the day she came to the Suamico Fire Department for a job interview.

"There were [two] women as soon as I walked in. I saw and I'm like wow, this is very unique."

And there were other days too she took notice.

"I remember this one call, it was all three women working one day. They were kind of shocked, but they were also very appreciative and inspired."

Across much of the country, this is not the norm.

Suamico Fire Chief Joe Bertler was not surprised when I called to ask how many women work there.

"It's a question we get asked a lot actually."

He says out of 40 firefighters, nine are women. Almost a quarter of the department. The U.S. Fire Administration says nationwide it's much lower. Five percent of all career firefighters are women, 11% of volunteer firefighters are women and 12% of federal wildland firefighters are women.

In Suamico, Kott has long looked up to Tracy Zimmerman, who dreamed of being a firefighter from a young age.

"It was something I always wanted to do, and where I was at it was not supported ... If I can inspire just one young girl to realize that she can do the job ... Don't let anybody tell you you can't."

Makayla Quinn was inspired by one very important woman, her mother, who's also a Suamico firefighter.

"I would say when you come here, you come, you do the job and at the end of the day you're a firefighter just like the rest of the guys."

Bertler says the department did not intentionally recruit this many women. But, many came after hearing from others on the job.

"It's nice to have that other female voice."

"We like a diverse workforce, I think it leads to a more successful workforce."

Chief Bertler says all the women interns for the department this past summer now plan to go into the fire service. In Suamico Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.