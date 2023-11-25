'I can do this,' entrepreneurs celebrate Small Business Saturday

Video shows the interiors of a nutrition club and bike shop in Suamico and interviews with their owners.

Both businesses are relatively new to town and they are offering customer appreciation promotions in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Just a month and a half after opening her nutrition club, Trierre Smith is celebrating her first Small Business Saturday as a business owner. Her business Cheers Nutrition is located at 1511 Sunset Beach Road.

"I think Suamico [is] a really beautiful area. The community is tight-knit, small businesses support small businesses here," she said.

This Small Business Saturday, Smith is accepting canned and non-perishable food items from customers, which she will donate this holiday season.

Starting Cheers Nutrition at just 25 years old, she wants people to know your age can't hold you back. She said Small Business Saturday is an important way to show her appreciation to customers who have supported her thus far.

"For me, [being] a first-time business owner, I find it important because it gives people the chance to chase after what they want to do," Smith said. "Like, this has been my dream for a long time. So, it gave me the opportunity to take that step and say 'I can do this.'"

In historic downtown Suamico, near the Vickery Village, Suamico Bike Company is just more than a year old.

Their second-ever Small Business Saturday gives them the chance to offer some deals to their customers.

"We're running these businesses to support ourselves and so we feel the loss of a sale to the internet," co-owner Matt Fisher said. "It doesn't always have to be a race to the bottom for prices. A lot of times we can provide the experience and, you know, the support as well to justify the little bit extra price."

Small Business Saturday was created by American Express in 2010.

The company says last year people shopping on Small Business Saturday spent about $17.9 billion.

