How to stay safe without electricity during winter storm season

Video shows intersection where a car crashed into a telephone pole Tuesday morning, snapping it in half

Crews cleared the scene and replaced the telephone pole by 11:30 a.m.

A Wisconsin Public Service spokesperson details what safety precautions homeowners should be taking this winter storm season

Crews fixed the telephone pole near this intersection which was brought down by a car Tuesday morning. I'm Pari Apostolakos reporting in Suamico with what you should do to stay safe during a snow storm according to Wisconsin Public Service.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the one driver was not injured in Tuesday morning's crash at Flintville Road and Autumn Wood Trail.

The crash snapped a telephone pole in half.

A sheriff's office official says crews replaced the telephone pole by 11:30 in the morning.

Wisconsin public service spokesperson Matt Cullen says people should always stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and report it to police right away.

He says to keep an eye on your energy meters and appliance vents that sit outside and can get covered in ice and snow.

"A buildup of ice and snow on your natural gas meter can actually damage the piping that's on that meter, and that could cause a natural gas leak," he said. "Where with those appliance vents and you have that buildup of ice and snow, that could clog those vents and that could trap carbon monoxide inside your home and that could create a very hazardous situation."

If you experience a power outage or see a downed power line, call Wisconsin Public Service at 800-450-7240. Reporting in Suamico Pari Apostolakos NBC 26.