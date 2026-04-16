Greenleaf, Suamico win Brown County voter turnout challenge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The villages of Greenleaf and Suamico were recognized Thursday as winners of Project VOTE of Brown County’s Voter Challenge for their high turnout in the April 7 election.

Greenleaf led the Green Division, which includes municipalities with fewer than 10,000 residents, with 47.5% of registered voters casting ballots. Suamico topped the Gold Division of larger municipalities with a 46.34% turnout, narrowly edging Allouez at 46.30%.

“Congratulations to Greenleaf and Suamico on their Voter Challenge wins,” said Glen Tilot, Project VOTE chair. “The voter turnout throughout the county and all of Wisconsin was relatively strong for a nonpartisan spring election, with significant interest in the State Supreme Court race and local races and referendum questions.”

Neighbors in Suamico voted to approve two referendum questions totaling $154 million for their school district.

Project VOTE, a volunteer, nonpartisan organization founded in 2002, issues the voter challenge each general election to encourage informed voting in Brown County.

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