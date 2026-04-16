Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
46  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodGreen Bay Suamico

Actions

Greenleaf, Suamico win Brown County voter turnout challenge

Election 2022 Wisconsin
Morry Gash/AP
I voted early stickers are seen at a polling station Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Tuesday marks the first day to vote early in Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Election 2022 Wisconsin
Posted

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The villages of Greenleaf and Suamico were recognized Thursday as winners of Project VOTE of Brown County’s Voter Challenge for their high turnout in the April 7 election.

Greenleaf led the Green Division, which includes municipalities with fewer than 10,000 residents, with 47.5% of registered voters casting ballots. Suamico topped the Gold Division of larger municipalities with a 46.34% turnout, narrowly edging Allouez at 46.30%.

“Congratulations to Greenleaf and Suamico on their Voter Challenge wins,” said Glen Tilot, Project VOTE chair. “The voter turnout throughout the county and all of Wisconsin was relatively strong for a nonpartisan spring election, with significant interest in the State Supreme Court race and local races and referendum questions.”

Neighbors in Suamico voted to approve two referendum questions totaling $154 million for their school district.

Project VOTE, a volunteer, nonpartisan organization founded in 2002, issues the voter challenge each general election to encourage informed voting in Brown County.

Editor's note: This web story was written by a human author with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools. All content has been reviewed and edited by the author for accuracy and clarity.

Jessica and Claire WebBios 600x400.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporters