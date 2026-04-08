Voters approve Howard-Suamico referendum

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Howard-Suamico School District voters decided Tuesday to approve two referendum questions totaling $154 million — one focused on district operations and the other on facilities improvements across six schools.

With over 10,000 votes cast as of Tuesday night, the 2 questions in the referendum were approved.

Question 1 received over 5,480 votes for yes — over 4,790 voted no.

Question 2 received almost 5,700 votes for yes — with over 4,560 voting no.

Click here for more information about the referendum.

This is a developing story. NBC 26 News at 10 will have more.