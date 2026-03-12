Howard-Suamico School District asks voters to approve $154 million in referendums on April 7

HOWARD (NBC 26) — Howard-Suamico School District voters will decide on April 7 whether to approve two referendum questions totaling $154 million — one focused on district operations and the other on facilities improvements across six schools.

The first question is a $7 million renewal and enhancement of the district's current operational referendum, which expires in 2028. It would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $2 million per year for two years, then $7 million per year for five years after the current referendum expires. District leaders say the measure would invest in student programs, maintain small class sizes and support staff compensation.

The second question is a $147 million facilities referendum that would fund improvements at six of the district's eight schools. Those improvements include capital maintenance upgrades, consistency in K-6 learning environments, career and technical education investments and science upgrades at the high school. The borrowed funds would be repaid over approximately 20 years.

District Superintendent Mark Smith said the plan is a responsible one because both measures would be completed under a tax-rate neutral plan. The district's school tax rate has been reduced five years in a row.

When asked about community priorities, Smith said residents were clear about what they wanted:

"When we surveyed the community, they said focus on needs, not wants," explained Smith.

Smith also pointed to growing student interest in skilled trades as a driver behind the career and technical education investments included in the facilities referendum.

"We have a responsibility to respond to the growing requests of our students, and we feel that this referendum is a solution toward that challenge," Smith said.

District parent Tom Hansen attended a community information session Wednesday to learn more about the proposed referendums, and he came away supportive.

"Obviously, we need to be very careful with how we're spending the money," noted Hansen. "The school board has done a fantastic job with doing that."

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Howard-Suamico School District asks voters to approve $154 million in referendums on April 7

Hansen said he believes the community has an obligation to support its students.

"If we have a means to be able to help students learn, I think that it's our community's obligation to be able to help make that happen," Hansen commented.

He also stressed the importance of investing in the high school's career preparation classes, including those in the trades.

"If you're not looking forward to the future, you're falling behind," noted Hansen.

The district is hosting a series of informational sessions this month for neighbors who want to learn more about the proposed referendums. Each evening session begins with a 15-minute presentation, followed by opportunities to speak with district staff and tour the host school.

Upcoming information sessions: