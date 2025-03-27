Watch Now
Furry fugitives: NEW Zoo's otters remain on the loose in Reforestation Camp

NEW Zoo &amp; Adventure Park
A river otter perches itself on top of a trap on March 24. The NEW Zoo suspects the otter is one of two that are missing from the zoo. The trap failed to capture the otter, as it did not take the bait inside.
SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Ottergate continues in Suamico. New video from earlier this week, released today by the NEW Zoo, shows possible sightings of the two otters on the loose, Louie and Ophelia.

The river otters escaped the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo six days ago, and the zoo says it appears the furry fugitives have nearly been trapped, but raccoons are causing some problems with the traps.

"We've had raccoons set off traps, so then the otters would like to go in the trap, but it's not open," zoo director Carmen Murach said. "But even with the traps that are open, and have nice food inside, the otters have still not been willing to go all the way into the trap."

Murach says the otters are likely still in the Brown County Reforestation Camp — not far from the zoo — but reminds people not to go looking for them, saying it could harm the search.

"[Louie and Ophelia] are not having that crazy party that they started out with, where they are everywhere, exploring," Murach said. They're sticking a little closer to particular areas. It does look like they're finding plenty of food, but starting to think about the food they're used to."

The Zoo is working with a professional trapping company in its attempts to recapture the otters. Murach remains confident the otters will either be trapped or return home voluntarily.

