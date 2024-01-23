Fire to two detached garages in Suamico causes $130,000 in damages

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Suamico Fire Department said Tuesday a mechanical issue likely caused a fire to two detached garages.

Fire Chief Joe Bertler said in a news release the fire happened in the 12000 block of Velp Avenue in the Village of Suamico.

Investigators said they believe the homeowner was working on his truck in the detached garage when a fuel leak ignited the truck. The fire then spread to both garages.

Firefighters said there were large explosions in the area from the truck's tires exploding.

Suamico Fire Department

Fire crews got the fire under control in a half hour.

Bertler said the fire caused about $130,000 in damages. Nobody was hurt.

Howard Fire & Rescue, Green Bay Metro, and Little Suamico fire departments assisted on the scene. The Brown County Sheriff's Office and County Rescue Ambulance also provided assistance.