Dredging project to help restore eroded shoreline in Suamico

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking for public input on a project planned in Suamico. They plan to dredge sediment from the federal channel on the east end of the Big Suamico River and move it to the west side of nearby Longtail Point.



The area has experienced erosion which made it an area of concern to the state Department of Natural Resources.

The corps' project will help with a DNR effort to build up the shoreline.

Project manager Ron Papa says it's important to maintain boating on the river.

"Let's say like your house or your room, if there's dirt on the floor, if you don't clean it the dirt accumulates, it piles up," Papa said. "Basically the sediment accumulates at the bottom, so what that means is the bottom keeps rising and rising. What that means is it gets more difficult [for] boats."

Papa says the dredging is separate from an estimated $19 million state restoration project to restore Longtail Point's shoreline. But, adding sediment to the point will help build the shoreline back after years of erosion.

Planner and ecologist Jason Zylka says the length of dredging depends on the contractor and equipment used.

"Typically the dredging company that will be doing the work ... They'll be out there in a barge, with a dredge of some kind and they'll be placing it at a replacement site off of Longtail Point," Zylka said. "So, there might be minor disruptions to recreational boaters if they're traveling through the river or the harbor area there."

Papa says they are expecting to dredge 20,000 to 40,000 cubic yards total.