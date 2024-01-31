"Be prepared for just about anything," Election workers to receive active shooter training

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — Before next month's primary, election workers in Suamico will receive active shooter training.

Suamico Village Clerk Michelle Bartoletti has worked in municipal government for 25 years. For her, it's a first.

"It's 2024 and we can expect just about anything," she said. "And we are going to be prepared with our contingency plan to be prepared for just about anything."

That's why she asked the Brown County Sheriff's Department to offer the training to all village election workers.

Edna Zittlow has worked elections in Suamico for 12 years.

"There are a few cases where [voters] get a little testy," election inspector Edna Zittlow said, adding no one has ever gotten too aggressive.

"I used to work in [customer service]," she said. "So, you just kind of smile and say 'Yes I know,' and you just kind of smooth over the situation."

She said it's sad election workers now need to be trained how to handle an active shooter. Zittlow will be working the polls for the Pulaski School District Primary Election on Feb. 20.

"Where I'm located, it's the ski lodge at the [NEW Zoo] and it's kind of a lonely place out there," she said. "So, I can understand why, but it's just sad that we have to do that."

Brown County Sheriff's Department Captain John Rousseau said for at least four years they have been offering active shooter training to anyone who asks.

"You're seeing so many of these terrible things happening across the country and you have people in our area saying 'Hey, we hope that this never happens here, but we don't really know what to do if something would,'" he said.

The mail-in and online voter registration deadline for next month's primary is Wednesday. Late registration can be done in person at the Village Hall until 5 p.m. Feb. 16.

On election day voters can register at the polling location with proper identification and proof of address.