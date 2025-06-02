Back to the wild: NEW Zoo believes missing river otter won't return

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park believes Louie, a male otter that has been missing for more than two months, has decided to live in the wild.

"We accept this, although we would, of course, welcome him home if he decides to return," the NEW Zoo said in a Facebook post Friday.

The NEW Zoo says Louie was never spotted or reported to them repeatedly in the same yard or waterway while he was away, which was needed in order for zookeepers to set traps and bring him back.

However, the zoo says it has received enough reports of sightings in similar areas, and believes Louie is healthy and doing well.

"Louie was born in the wild and grew up long enough in the wild to learn and practice all the skills a river otter requires to survive," the zoo said. "We expect that he’s doing just fine out there."

Zoo leaders say they are working with the North American River Otter Species Survival Plan managers to find another male otter that would be a good match for Ophelia, the zoo's female otter.

Ophelia and Louie first escaped March 20 through a fence that was weakened by a storm. The zoo has since reinforced the area where the furry fugitives first made a run for it.

Ophelia was secured by a trap and returned to the zoo a couple weeks later.