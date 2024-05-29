Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSuamico

Actions

Authorities seek public's help, release video of suspect in Suamico burglary

The suspect is seen inside Chives restaurant wearing a black vest, black shoes and dark pants.
Video shows what the suspect looked like the night of May 13
Posted at 5:26 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 18:26:14-04

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office has released video of a burglary suspect in Suamico.

  • Sheriff's office asks the public to be on the lookout for someone matching the description in video.
  • The suspect is wearing a black vest, black shoes and dark pants.
  • Video shows the suspect stealing items from a local restaurant, Chives.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The video shows the suspect on foot [and inside Chives] in historic downtown Suamico on May 13.

Chives restaurant confirmed the break-in was at their restaurant, but didn't share other details.

The suspect's face is covered and the person is wearing a black vest, black shoes and dark pants.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating and is asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The sheriff's office hasn't shared any more information at this time.

I also spoke with the owner of chives who tells me they'll remain open for normal business hours.

Click here to watch the full security cam footage.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Pari Apostolakos.png

Meet your Suamico reporter Pari Apostolakos