Authorities seek public's help, release video of suspect in Suamico burglary

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The Brown County Sheriff's Office has released video of a burglary suspect in Suamico.



Sheriff's office asks the public to be on the lookout for someone matching the description in video.

The suspect is wearing a black vest, black shoes and dark pants.

Video shows the suspect stealing items from a local restaurant, Chives.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

The video shows the suspect on foot [and inside Chives] in historic downtown Suamico on May 13.

Chives restaurant confirmed the break-in was at their restaurant, but didn't share other details.

The suspect's face is covered and the person is wearing a black vest, black shoes and dark pants.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating and is asking the public to help identify the suspect.

The sheriff's office hasn't shared any more information at this time.

I also spoke with the owner of chives who tells me they'll remain open for normal business hours.

Click here to watch the full security cam footage.