Animal Whisperers: The life of a zookeeper

SUAMICO (NBC 26) — The NEW Zoo offers visitors a chance to see animals they won't find anywhere else in the region, but the care these creatures receive happens largely behind the scenes through the dedicated work of zookeepers.

Brent Koerner is one of those zookeepers whose daily routine includes delivering meals and cleaning up after the animals — work that might appear mundane but serves a much deeper purpose.

"That's one question people ask me is, 'What's your favorite part of the job?' It's forming these relationships and being able to see and know when the animal is going to trust me or I know when they're acting weird or when something is off," Koerner said.

Understanding animal behavior provides essential context for zookeepers as they manage interactions between animals, staff and visitors.

"They can't tell us what's wrong or tell us what's going on. We have to interpret it for ourselves, and guests need to also understand that we can't make them do something. If they don't want to do it, they're not going to do it," Koerner said.

Animal behavior around humans is just one of many data points carefully studied by the zoo's staff.

Justine Bendickson, the NEW Zoo's animal welfare coordinator, explains that the zoo relies on tracking animal observations to make informed decisions about diets and habitats.

"If you ask any keeper why they made a decision there's going to be so many reasons that the public might not even think about," Bendickson said.

The zoo's staff is particularly attentive during breeding season, monitoring for signs of potential offspring.

"We're right now looking for breeding behavior since it is breeding season. So if I were to notice any breeding behavior I would make sure to note that so that we have an idea in the logs of when we might expect babies," Bendickson said.

The time spent with these animals naturally creates bonds that leave lasting impressions on the zookeepers.

"These animals become an everyday interaction for us and when they're gone it's very hard. Sometimes we can't be at every holiday with our family but also I enjoy these guys, so it makes up for it," Koerner said.

While visitors come to see the animals rather than the zookeepers, the largely unseen work improves the experience for both animals and guests.

"They're not just animals in cages. We put a lot of thought and dedication into enrichment. We put a lot of heart and soul, blood, sweat and tears into our jobs and I just that hope everyone appreciates it," Koerner said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.