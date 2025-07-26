One dead after two-vehicle crash on Highway 42 near Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A 71-year-old woman died Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 42 in Door County, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash occurred at 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 42 and County Road P when a 2023 Tesla truck attempted to pass several vehicles.

According to the Door County Sheriff's Office, the Tesla truck driven by a 43-year-old Green Bay man was traveling southbound and passing multiple vehicles when it struck an SUV that was also traveling southbound and making a left turn onto County Road P.

The SUV was driven by a 22-year-old Sturgeon Bay man who received medical treatment at the scene but was not transported to a hospital.

The 71-year-old female passenger in the Tesla truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and three other passengers in the Tesla were transported to Door County Medical Center. Their conditions have not been released.

State Highway 42 was closed to through traffic with a detour in place until 5:30 a.m. Saturday while a traffic reconstruction team from the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with the investigation.

The Door County Sheriff's Office said the incident remains under investigation, and no additional information is being released at this time pending notification of the deceased's next-of-kin.

Emergency responders from the Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Sevastopol EMRs, Door County Emergency Services, and Door County Sheriff's Office all responded to the crash.