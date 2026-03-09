Guiding fishers on the March ice

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — March sometimes means waiting for warmer weather. But on the ice, it means something different.

About 300 days a year, early mornings are the norm for Nate Roberts.

"It's a grind but it's something I live for," he says.

Fishing is Nate's passion, but as a guide for Green Bay Trophy Fishing, it's also his livelihood. And that means being on time.

"It's very crucial to be on time, especially when it comes to walleye fishing. You have a short window. If you show up at 8 o'clock you miss that window," said Roberts.

March is a unique time of year for fishers since it's usually the last time they can fish on the ice while it's still cold enough.

"A lot of people love to fish ice. It's one of the main times. If you don't have a boat, the ice gets you into those good spots and you're able to fish them," said Roberts.

It's a good time to catch fish that stay farther from the shore, especially whitefish.

But Nate isn't just bringing people on the ice and leaving them there. Whether it's someone's first time fishing or they have years of experience, Nate spends a lot of his time teaching.

When you can walk them through all the bases and see them catch the fish, it really puts it together for them and it really shows them ok I just learned actually how to catch them.

Those lessons translate into treasured memories that can be repeated.

Nate has been super helpful.

John schaefer came to door county from iowa to enjoy the last ice of the season with his son and friend. Even experienced fishers like him defer to nate.

John schaefer // fisher from iowa

We were on the ice yesterday. I go 'well I can see that there's fish down here but I just guess I don't know what I'm really doing here.' and he came over and helped me and after that I started catching.

Nate says success in fishing is applicable to all facets of life. It just takes pateince and an eye for the details.

Nate roberts // fishing guide

Those small things matter and whether it comes to life or fishing, paying attention to those fine details goes a long ways.