STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — A community group is taking legal action against the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources over the removal of hundreds of trees at Potawatomi State Park in Sturgeon Bay.

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Community meeting held amid DNR tree removal lawsuit

The group, Potawatomi Advocates for Trees, Conservation and Heritage — known as PATCH — says the trees were cut down as part of a road widening project it believes moved forward without the required public process.

A crowd gathered Thursday to hear the latest on the lawsuit.

Dave Allen, PATCH president, said the group was formed specifically to challenge the DNR's actions.

"PATCH was formed to take the fight directly to the DNR and to be a permanent force to stop this destruction," Allen said.

Margaret LeBrun, a PATCH member, said the group felt compelled to act.

"We had to do something. We literally had to speak for the trees," LeBrun said.

The group's attorney, Brian Potts of Husch Blackwell, said the lawsuit is not about whether improvements to the road could be made — but about how the project was carried out.

"They just started doing the resurfacing project and it was a lot more than resurfacing," Potts said.

Potts said the DNR could have pursued the same improvements through the proper channels.

"They could still have done everything that they did here. The problem is they didn't do any of that process," Potts said.

Allen said the goal of Thursday's meeting was to make sure the public understands what is at stake and what comes next.

"We hope to make sure people understand," Allen said. "This is not a situation where everyone sits back and believes the court may magically stop everything."

Potts expressed skepticism about the DNR's willingness to self-correct.

"I have kind of given up hope of the DNR's park service doing what's right in these situations," Potts said.

The Wisconsin DNR declined to comment, citing the ongoing litigation.

The next court hearing is scheduled for July 14, when a judge will consider halting construction while the case is reviewed. A court order currently prohibits further tree removal, but construction at the site may continue in the meantime.

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