Wisconsin Herd practice at newly dedicated Joe Wolf Gymnasium

KOHLER (NBC 26) — Just a week after Kohler High School dedicated its gymnasium to the late Joe Wolf, the Wisconsin Herd held practice there.

The team was able to experience the place where Wolf started his distinguished basketball career.

“Joe definitely brought something to our team today, this spirit, because this was our best practice of the season,” Herd Head Coach Ben Udrih said. “I’m glad. Maybe we need to practice here more.”

Wolf unexpectedly passed away in September after 37 years of playing and coaching basketball. He led Kohler High School to three state titles and played at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill before his professional career. Most recently, Wolf served as an assistant coach for the Herd.

“Everybody just loved Joe, and you know, he loved them right back,” Udrih said.

“Joe Wolf was probably the best human being you could ever meet,” Herd President Steve Brandes said. “Never angry, always a smile, and he was just a good human being to be around.”

The Kohler boys and girls basketball teams were able to watch some of the Herd’s practice.

“This is really cool because I think we're a lot like Joe was in providing opportunities for people,” Kohler boys basketball Head Coach Ken Roeder said. “So this is going to provide a really neat opportunity for our players and we like doing that. That's how we've embraced our program and what we do.”

After practice, Udrih shared stories about Wolf to both high school teams.

“Just to be here, you know, the way this high school honored him — it all started with him sneaking into the gym at night and running away from security. It's just great.”

The Herd players wear a ribbon on their uniforms in Wolf's honor and the staff members wear a pin with his name on it.

The team also reserves empty chair on the bench at every home and away game to honor him.

“It's just important for us to honor his legacy and have these tributes because of his profound impact on our coaching staff, our business staff, the community of Oshkosh, the Fox Valley community in the entire state of Wisconsin,” Brandes said. “So we just want to be a part of that catalyst to keep telling his story and inspire future generations to have the same mindset as him.”

The Herd will continue to honor Joe Wolf's legacy with a tribute game on Dec. 16, the day before his birthday. The event will feature special messages on the video board, custom Wolf jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear jeans.

“Our staff is going to wear jeans in honor of Joe, and I hope all the fans come to the game wearing jeans as well,” Udrih said. “I mean, that's the least we can do. What he did for us — I brought him in last year as my mentor, and then he became family. Even my two boys call him Uncle Jojo."

