Wisconsin Herd hosting tribute game for late assistant coach Joe Wolf

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Herd announced Tuesday they will be hosting a tribute game for late assistant coach Joe Wolf.

The Herd say the game will be on Monday, Dec. 16 at Oshkosh Arena, one day before what would have been Wolf's 60th birthday.

During the game, Herd players will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys designed in Wolf's honor. The Herd say the jerseys will be auctioned off to raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of Oshkosh, which was an important cause for Wolf. The team will share video remarks from Wolf's friends, teammates, and coaches throughout the night. Fans are also encouraged to wear jeans at the game, because Wolf loved wearing jeans.

Fans can bid on the custom jerseys at this link HERE or at the game on Dec. 16. The team says the auction is open now until Monday, Dec. 23 at noon.

Wolf, a Kohler native, died unexpectedly in September.

Wolf played and coached basketball for more than 37 years. He spent 12 years as a player and 25 coaching at the college, Chinese Basketball Association, G League, and NBA levels. Throughout his career, Wolf was a former Milwaukee Bucks player and assistant coach.

Wolf led Kohler High School to three state titles. He was named Wisconsin's greatest high school basketball player ever by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2005.