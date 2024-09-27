Wisconsin Herd assistant coach Joe Wolf dies unexpectedly, team says

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — Wisconsin Herd assistant coach and Kohler native Joe Wolf has died.

The team and their NBA affiliate — the Milwaukee Bucks — made the announcement on Thursday, saying Wolf died unexpectedly.

"Throughout his life, Joe touched many lives and was a highly respected, adored and dedicated coach and player across the NBA," the teams said in a statement. "His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach."

Wolf played and coached basketball for more than 37 years. He spent 12 years as a player and 25 coaching at the college, Chinese Basketball Association, G League, and NBA levels.

The organizations say Wolf led Kohler High School to three state titles. He was named Wisconsin's greatest high school basketball player ever by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2005.

Wolf attended college at the University of North Carolina. There, he was an All-ACC player and went to the NCAA Tournament four times.

The L.A. Clippers drafted Wolf #13 overall in the 1987 NBA Draft.

"Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, friend and community leader," the teams said. "We send our deepest condolences to Joe’s family and friends. The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed."

Joe Wolf was 59 years old. Wolf was a former Bucks player and assistant coach.