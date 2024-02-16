'One of the best moments of my career': Herd's Robinson reflects on NBA Slam Dunk contest win

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Glenn Robinson III's basketball journey has had several peaks, but it's tough to beat the high-flying moment that happened seven years ago this month.
Robinson, the son of former Bucks star Glenn Robinson, Jr., won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest, something he called "probably one of the best moments of my career."
"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to win an NBA Slam Dunk contest," he said. "It wasn't always winning a ring I saw my dad win a ring. I wanted to do something different, create my own footsteps. To be able to do that, it literally was a dream come true."
- After two years away from the game, Robinson is attempting an NBA comeback with the Wisconsin Herd this season.
- He is averaging 10 points and four rebounds per game in the regular season.
- The Herd have won six consecutive games, and are sitting at third place in the G-League's Eastern Conference heading into the All-Star break.
- Robinson now offers a course, called "How to Dunk with Glenn Robinson III," which teaches kids the ins and outs of dunking.
- The Herd return to action next Thursday, February 22 as they host the Rip City Remix at Oshkosh Arena.
- The NBA Slam Dunk contest is this Saturday. The All-Star festivities are in Indianapolis.