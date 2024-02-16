'One of the best moments of my career': Herd's Robinson reflects on NBA Slam Dunk contest win

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Glenn Robinson III's basketball journey has had several peaks, but it's tough to beat the high-flying moment that happened seven years ago this month.

Robinson, the son of former Bucks star Glenn Robinson, Jr., won the 2017 NBA Slam Dunk contest, something he called "probably one of the best moments of my career."

"Ever since I was a kid, I wanted to win an NBA Slam Dunk contest," he said. "It wasn't always winning a ring I saw my dad win a ring. I wanted to do something different, create my own footsteps. To be able to do that, it literally was a dream come true."

