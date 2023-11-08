Back to basketball and back to Wisconsin: Glenn Robinson III joins Wisconsin Herd

OSHKOSH, Wis. (NBC 26) — Glenn Robinson III still remembers 2001.

He was seven years old, watching from the sidelines as his dad led the Bucks within a game of the NBA Finals.

"I remember coming to some practices. I remember (then-Bucks head coach) George Karl kicking me off the court," he laughed.

"The Bucks have been a big part of my family and a big part of our history and tradition," Robinson said. "So it feels good to be within the organization and here with the Herd."

Robinson's father, Glenn "Big Dog" Robinson, played eight seasons in Milwaukee. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was an All-Star in 2000 and 2001, when he helped lead the Bucks to the Eastern Conference Finals on a team that featured Ray Allen, Sam Cassell and Tim Thomas.

GRIII followed in his father's footsteps, starring at the University of Michigan before going on to a nearly decade-long NBA career.

Two years ago, he stepped away from the game; now, he's attempting a comeback with the Wisconsin Herd, wearing the same colors his father once wore.

"There was still something left for me," Robinson said. "I'm loving just being back around the game."

He's still only 29, but the Herd view Robinson as a valuable veteran presence. They hope he can help mentor a roster full of young NBA hopefuls.

"Guys will be able to lean on him with all of his experience and just kind of watch how he works and goes about being a professional," Herd general manager Arte Culver said. "I think that's going to be good for our group."

"He doesn't have to be here," first-year forward Drew Timme, a former NCAA All-American at Gonzaga, said. "He's played for a while. He's been pretty successful and the fact that he's here and he's wanting to help us and wanting to see everybody do well is so awesome.

"I think that's a true testament to his character," Timme added. "It's always great to be around guys like him."

During his time away from the game, Robinson said he spent time with his daughter and focused on being a dad. He also took a course at Harvard and started a program that helps teach kids how to dunk.

Now, the former NBA slam dunk champion is back to throwing it down himself. And he's excited to see where his comeback leads him.

"(Being back) brings a light out of me that I had almost forgot that I had," he said. "And I think a lot of the guys will tell you that.

"I think I just try to help them as well as help myself," he added. "Because it's not all about me, and that's what team sports are all about."

The Herd begin their season Friday at Cleveland. Their first home game is Thursday, November 16 at Oshkosh Arena. All Herd games can be seen live on WACY, TV-32.