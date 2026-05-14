Brewers prospect Andrew Fischer brings big-league mindset to Timber Rattlers surge

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — Andrew Fischer doesn’t just talk like a developing prospect. He talks like a player already thinking like a big leaguer.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ first-round pick has become one of the hottest hitters for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, but ask Fischer about his recent success and the conversation quickly shifts away from stats and toward competition, leadership and winning.

“I’m a pretty intense individual,” Fischer said. “I don’t really mess around when it comes to playing hard and winning.”

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That mentality has helped fuel a breakout stretch for the 21-year-old slugger, who recently earned Midwest League Player of the Week honors after a dominant series against Peoria. Fischer hit .391 during the series with three home runs, two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.

But Fischer insists his success starts with the players around him.

“When you play around a lot of talented guys, it brings the level of baseball up,” he said. “I think it’s a group full of big leaguers.”

Fischer speaks confidently about the Timber Rattlers clubhouse, repeatedly pointing to teammates and the culture built around competing every day.

“If you come watch us play, I think it’s one thing about this team — we play hard,” Fischer said. “Hard 90s, hustling everything out, playing catch with a purpose. That’s important to me.”

The third baseman said he takes pride in helping establish that standard as one of the team’s leaders.

“I take pride in being a leader around here,” Fischer said. “Making sure these guys understand the importance of that.”

That edge has followed Fischer throughout his baseball journey.

The New Jersey native played at Duke before continuing his college career at Ole Miss and Tennessee, two powerhouse SEC programs known for intense atmospheres and postseason expectations.

It was at Duke, during his freshman year surrounded by veteran teammates, where Fischer first learned the value of competing beyond pure talent.

“Talent doesn’t matter as long as you have that compete factor,” Fischer said. “It’s going to bring you further.”

At Tennessee, he experienced another side of college baseball intensity under Head Coach Tony Vitello and hitting coach Josh Elander, who served in that role during Fischer’s time there and has since been promoted to head coach for the 2026 season following Vitello’s departure.

“Tony Vitello created that atmosphere for me,” Fischer said. “Elander is straight business. He knows how to develop his guys.”

Fischer said those experiences helped prepare him for pressure-packed moments — something he craves.

“I want to play in games in front of 50,000 where it’s win or go home in the playoffs,” he said. “I’m just waiting for that opportunity.”

He already got a taste of that stage while representing Italy in the World Baseball Classic, where he shared dugouts with established major leaguers and faced elite competition.

“The WBC gave me another taste of that scenery,” Fischer said. “There’s some sort of adrenaline factor that goes into it that I can’t explain.”

Still, one of Fischer’s biggest takeaways from the international tournament was realizing baseball remains the same game, no matter the level.

“It’s catch the ball, throw the ball, see the ball, hit the ball,” he said. “It’s just played at a much higher level and the pace is quicker.”

Fischer said conversations with veteran players during the WBC helped shape his approach to handling expectations as a top prospect. He recalled advice from players who reminded him to stay focused on the present rather than outside noise.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are,” he said.

That mindset appears to be serving him well as attention around him continues to grow in Milwaukee’s farm system.

Despite his intense on-field demeanor, teammates see another side of Fischer off the field — one he says is more relaxed and relationship-driven.

“When the game’s not going, I joke around with them and have fun,” he said. “But between the lines, it’s business.”

Fischer also understands the connection fans build with players, especially in baseball communities like Wisconsin.

“We’re normal guys,” he said. “We hear what fans say. We make mistakes. We play baseball too.”

As his profile rises, Fischer says he remains grounded by the people closest to him and the work he puts in daily.

“I believe in the work I put in. I believe in the time I’ve spent,” he said. “You’ve got to put all your chips forward every time you go out there, so I play every game like it’s my last.”

For now, that approach is helping one of the Brewers’ top prospects steadily move closer toward the moment he’s chasing.