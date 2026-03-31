The Timber Rattlers opening day roster features 9 Brewers top-30 prospects

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will open the 2026 Midwest League season with a roster packed with Milwaukee Brewers prospects.

Nine players on the Opening Day roster are ranked among the Brewers’ top 30, including infielders Luis Peña and Andrew Fischer, and catcher Marco Dinges. Several others, including outfielder Josh Adamczewski and pitcher Bryce Meccage, also bring national prospect recognition.

New manager Nick Stanley will lead the team Thursday, April 2, when the Timber Rattlers host the Beloit Sky Carp at Neuroscience Group Field.

The roster includes 16 pitchers, three catchers, seven infielders, and four outfielders, featuring talent from the United States, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

You can watch most Timber Rattlers home games, including Thursday's season-opener, on The Spot Green Bay 32.

Full 2026 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers roster (March 31):

Pitchers (16): Ethan Dorchies, Jesus Flores, Michael Fowler, Yorman Galindez, Bjorn Johnson, Quinton Low, Bryce Meccage, José Nova, Braylon Owens, Bryan Rivera, Yerlin Rodriguez, Jack Seppings, Travis Smith, Wande Torres, Chandler Welch, Jason Woodward

Catchers (3): Blayberg Díaz, Marco Dinges, David García

Infielders (7): Juan Baez, Eric Bitonti, Daniel Dickinson, Andrew Fischer, Daniel Guilarte, Tayden Hall, Luis Peña

Outfielders (4): Josh Adamczewski, Luis Castillo, Braylon Payne, Josiah Ragsdale

The team’s staff includes manager Nick Stanley, pitching coach Pat McGuff, hitting coach Evan Berliner, and a full support staff including athletic trainers, strength coaches, and technology operations.

Fans can get an early look at the team during a free Fan Fest on April 1, which includes a practice and scrimmage ahead of Opening Day.

NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 are teaming up with the Timber Rattlers again this season to broadcast 41 games, including Opening Night on April 2.

The Spot Green Bay 32 (WACY) is available over-the-air and through major cable and streaming providers throughout Northeast Wisconsin, giving fans plenty of ways to watch this season’s action.