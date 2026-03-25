Timber Rattlers baseball returns to The Spot Green Bay 32 this season

GRAND CHUTE (NBC 26) — NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32 are excited to team up with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for another season to broadcast Minor League Baseball games in Northeast Wisconsin.

The Spot Green Bay 32 will broadcast 41 games this season, including Opening Night against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with the Timber Rattlers and expand access to local baseball for fans across Northeast Wisconsin,” Jaclyn Clark, General Manager & Director of Sales for NBC 26 and The Spot Green Bay 32, said. “The Spot Green Bay 32 is built to deliver live, local sports, and Timber Rattlers baseball is a perfect fit—bringing families, fans, and communities together all season long.”

The Spot Green Bay 32 (WACY) is available over-the-air and through major cable and streaming providers throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

Click here to see the full broadcast schedule.