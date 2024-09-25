'Thanks for SEEING me': Former Packers player Aaron Jones writes letter to Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — "Thanks for SEEING me."

That's what former Packers running back Aaron Jones wrote as part of a letter in The Players Tribune to the Green Bay Packers and their fans.

Jones' message comes ahead of a game on Sunday where his current team, the Minnesota Vikings, will play against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

In the letter, Jones talked about Davante Adams believing that he was going to be the top running back on the Packers during training camp in 2017, the year the Packers drafted Jones in the fifth round.

Jones mentioned Packers fans starting the hashtag #FREEAARONJONES to urge the team to play him more.

Jones also showed his gratitude to the Packers for supporting him after his father died. Jones said head coach Matt LaFleur, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and running backs coach Ben Sirmans flew down to Texas for his dad's funeral.

"That’s the biggest thing I want to write here, not just to the Packers organization but really to all of Green Bay. Thank you. It’s going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North thing in general — but it’s ALL love, and it’s so much gratitude. Thanks for “betting” on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else.



No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart." Aaron Jones, The Players Tribune

During his time in Green Bay, Jones hosted a youth football camp, donated 200 pairs of shoes to a local Boys and Girls Club, and was a finalist for the NFL's 2024 Salute to Service Award.

The Packers released Jones in March. He signed a deal with the Vikings shortly after being cut.