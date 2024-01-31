Watch Now
Aaron Jones, George Kittle, Joe Cardona finalists for NFL's Salute to Service Award

Aaron Jones celebrates touchdown Packers vs Lions.jpeg
Mike Roemer/AP Photo
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 10:25:34-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and New England Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona are the finalists for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award.

The league and sponsor USAA made the announcement on Tuesday. The finalists were chosen from among 32 nominees — one from each team — who have shown support for the military community.

The recipient will be recognized at the NFL Honors on Feb. 8 in Las Vegas, three days before the Super Bowl.

USAA will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's honor to a military charity of the player's choice, and the NFL Foundation will match that donation.

