Reports: Vikings signing ex-Packers running back Aaron Jones

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — It took less than 24 hours for running back Aaron Jones to find a new home after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings, a deal that will keep him in the NFC North.

The deal is being reported by The Athletic and NFL Network.

His agents have confirmed it is a one-year, $7 million dollar deal.

It is a one-year, $7 million deal that his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha now have confirmed.

On Monday, the Packers reportedly signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a 4-year, $48 million dollar deal.