Reports: Vikings signing ex-Packers running back Aaron Jones

A day after being released by the Green Bay Packers, the Vikings and Aaron Jones reportedly have struck a deal.
Packers Aaron Jones against Redskins December 2019.jpeg
Morry Gash
Aaron Jones, of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after a carry in the NFL game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, December 8, 2019, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Packers Aaron Jones against Redskins December 2019.jpeg
Posted at 8:01 AM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 09:11:34-04

GREEN BAY, WIS. (NBC 26) — It took less than 24 hours for running back Aaron Jones to find a new home after being released by the Green Bay Packers.

Jones is reportedly signing with the Minnesota Vikings, a deal that will keep him in the NFC North.

The deal is being reported by The Athletic and NFL Network.

His agents have confirmed it is a one-year, $7 million dollar deal.

On Monday, the Packers reportedly signed former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a 4-year, $48 million dollar deal.

