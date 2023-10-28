FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Kaukauna moves on after thrilling win over West De Pere

Kaukauna's defense stood tall Friday night, making two stops in the final two minutes of the game as the Galloping Ghosts hung on to beat West De Pere 13-7 in a WIAA Level 2 playoff showdown.

The Ghosts appeared to have the game wrapped up when they stopped the Phantoms on a fourth down near the end zone with 1:41 remaining.

On the ensuing possession, facing a fourth down with just seven seconds left, the Ghosts failed to run out the clock; quarterback Finnley Doriot completed a pass and the receiver was tackled short of the sticks, giving West De Pere one shot at the end zone with three seconds remaining.

Duke Shovald's pass intended for Evan Ott fell incomplete, and Kaukuana survived the scare to get the win.

"We had something different in mind, but that's the way it played out so we had to overcome it," Kaukauna head coach Matt Binsfeld said of the Ghosts' final offensive play. "It wasn't what we drew up in the huddle, but things happen in high school football and you roll with it - and that's what we did."

The Galloping Ghosts will host third-seeded Cedarburg in a Division 2 Level 3 matchup next week.

Other local scores from Friday's Level 2 action are listed below.

Division 1

Kimberly 35, Stevens Point 18

Neenah 21, Chippewa Falls 0

Fond du Lac 42, De Pere 21

Marquette 42, Bay Port 15

Kimberly will host Neenah next week.

Division 2

Kaukauna 13, West De Pere 7

Division 3

Notre Dame 49, Fox Valley Lutheran 10

Menasha 32, New Berlin West 6

Division 4

Xavier 14, Winneconne 3

Two Rivers 35, Campbellsport 0

Luxemburg-Casco 41, Kiel 0

Two Rivers will host Luxemburg-Casco in a Level 3 game next week.

Division 5

Wrightstown 21, Southern Door 6

Division 6

Kewaunee 42, Cedar-Grove Belgium 7

Saint Mary's Springs 41, Howards Grove 6

Auburndale 33, Coleman 22

Kewaunee will host Saint Mary's Springs in a Level 3 game next week.

Division 7

Reedsville 35, Cambria-Friesland 0

Randolph 43, Oshkosh Lourdes 13