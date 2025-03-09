Saturday sports roundup: Key moments from today's action

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team is moving on in the NCAA Division III Tournament after a 59-49 victory over Bethel University in the second round Saturday.

The Titans built a double-digit lead in the third quarter, highlighted by Avery Poole’s jumper as the shot clock expired, putting Oshkosh up by 10.

Bethel made a push in the fourth, with Emily Erickson converting a three-point play to cut into the deficit. But Oshkosh responded as Paige Seckar answered with an and-one of her own to keep the Titans ahead. Erickson added another basket inside for Bethel, pulling the Royals within four, but Sammi Beyer sealed the win with a clutch 3-pointer, finishing with 16 points.

Head coach Brad Fischer and the Titans advance to the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

D-III Tournament Scores

Men’s Basketball: UW-La Crosse defeated St. Norbert, 77-67, in the round of 32.

Hockey: St. Norbert’s men’s and women’s teams both secured victories. The women clinched an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament with an overtime win, while the men captured the NCHA Harris Cup Championship with a 7-4 victory.

WIAA Girls State Basketball Tournament Set

Six area high school girls’ basketball teams punched their tickets to the WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center: Kimberly, Appleton East, West De Pere, Xavier, Laconia, and St. Mary Catholic.

One of the night’s biggest moments came in Kimberly’s thriller against Pewaukee. Ava Van Vonderen buried a 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, and the Papermakers went on to win 48-47.

OVERTIME AT THE HARTFORD UNION SECTIONAL FINAL 🤯🤯



Ava Van Vonderen nails a three at the buzzer for Kimberly to tie things up 42-42. @NBC26 pic.twitter.com/v5Hl3EFSQ6 — Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals) March 8, 2025

For highlights, click here.The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Kaukauna Wrestling, Bay Area Ice Bears Capture State Titles

The Kaukauna wrestling team extended its dynasty, winning its fifth consecutive WIAA Division 1 state championship. The Ghosts defeated Arrowhead 54-13 to earn their program's ninth state title and finish the season a perfect 20-0.

In girls’ hockey, the Bay Area Ice Bears dominated defending champion Central Wisconsin Storm in the state title game, winning 8-0 to claim their third championship.

The boys’ hockey state final saw Notre Dame come up short against Madison Edgewood, 5-2.