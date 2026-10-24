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Packers activate Jacobs, announce roster changes ahead of Sunday's game

Josh Jacobs
Kayla Wolf/AP Photo/Kayla Wolf
FILE - Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs works out during NFL football practice, June 9, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)
Josh Jacobs
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers have activated running back Josh Jacobs from exempt status, clearing the way for his return ahead of Sunday's game. The team announced the move Saturday.

Jacobs returned to practice Wednesday after being removed from the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List Monday. Meanwhile The NFL’s investigation into Jacobs’ May arrest remains ongoing.

The Packers also made several additional roster moves, activating defensive tackle Jordon Riley from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, signing wide receiver Coleman Owen from the practice squad to the active roster and elevating edge rusher Arron Mosby from the practice squad for gameday.

The Packers take on the Lions in Detroit Sunday.

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