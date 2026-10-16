Packers RB Josh Jacobs to be removed from exempt list

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The NFL announced Friday that Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Monday, Oct. 19, making him eligible to play in Green Bay’s Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games.

The NFL’s investigation into Jacobs’ May arrest remains ongoing. The league said the review is not affected by the change to his roster status and reserves the right to issue additional discipline if warranted.

Jacobs is expected to be eligible to practice next week ahead of the Packers' matchup against the Detroit Lions.

Attorneys representing Jacobs stated the following to NBC 26 on Friday:

"Josh has dedicated the last several months to bettering himself, and he accepts responsibility for his actions. He is excited to get back to work and on the field with his teammates. Josh is grateful for the support he is receiving from his teammates, coaches, the Packers organization, and the greatest fans in the world. Since there are ongoing legal matters, he will not have any further comment."

The NFL could still suspend Jacobs, but the length of any potential suspension has not been determined. If the league issues a six-game suspension, Jacobs would not miss any additional games beyond the six he has already missed. A suspension longer than six games would mean additional time away from the field.

The latest development comes as Jacobs is suing the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department to block the release of records connected to his misdemeanor criminal case.

Jacobs filed a complaint Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court seeking a permanent injunction, a protective order and restrictions on access to records under Wisconsin's open records law.

The disputed records include police reports, dispatch records, photographs, audio and video recordings, witness statements and other evidence connected to a May 26 altercation. The records also include video recorded inside Jacobs' private residential garage that was obtained through a search warrant.

In the lawsuit, Jacobs argues that releasing the garage video could expose his home to theft, burglary and robbery because his professional schedule and travel as an NFL player are publicly known.

"Disclosure of footage showing the interior of Plaintiff's garage would contribute little, if anything, to public evaluation of governmental conduct while exposing Plaintiff, his residence, and his property to avoidable security risks," the lawsuit states.

The filing also addresses privacy concerns for a crime victim identified as ANM. Jacobs said he supports her request to shield records that could identify her or reveal sensitive information.

"ANM is a crime victim who seeks closure, not public attention," the filing states.

NBC 26 requested records connected to Jacobs' case earlier this week. Hobart-Lawrence Police Chief Michael Renkas said the department had planned to release certain records with appropriate redactions following a Sept. 24 court ruling. However, attorneys representing the individuals involved notified the department of their intent to legally block the release.

The department is temporarily withholding the records while the statutory waiting period expires and related court proceedings are resolved. Renkas said the delay should not be interpreted as a denial of the records request.

As of Thursday morning, no court hearing had been scheduled in connection with the lawsuit.

Jacobs was convicted of misdemeanor battery stemming from a physical altercation with a woman last spring. He was placed on the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List on Aug. 30 and has been unable to practice or play while on the list.

The NFL initiated its investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs' arrest in May. The league's review remains open despite his removal from the exempt list.