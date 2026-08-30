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Packers trading QB Kyle McCord to Dolphins, per report

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Matt Ludtke/AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord (18) throws a pass during a preseason NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
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GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: The Packers have officially announced they are trading QB Kyle McCord to the Dolphins. The team released the following statement Sunday afternoon.

"The Green Bay Packers have acquired a 2028 sixth-round pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for QB Kyle McCord. Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Sunday."
-Green Bay Packers

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ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The Packers are trading quarterback Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins for a future sixth round pick. The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes hours before NFL roster cuts are due, and just days after McCord's four-touchdown preseason game.

McCord, who played his college football at Ohio State before finishing at Syracuse, completed 22-35 passes for 226 yards in the Packers win over the Cardinals on Friday.

"He did a heck of a job, man," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of McCord following the game. "He was so just poised in his ability to operate and function. I think he's, he definitely has the demeanor, no doubt about it. He's in total control out there, and he's willing to stand in the pocket, deliver in the face of pressure. And yeah, I thought he did an outstanding job."

McCord now joins a quarterback room led by former Packers backup Malik Willis. The Dolphins head coach is former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Their general manager is former Green Bay executive Jon-Eric Sullivan.

Veteran Tyrod Taylor is expected to remain on Green Bay's roster as the backup to Jordan Love.

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