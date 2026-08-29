Kyle McCord throws 4 TD passes as Packers beat Cardinals 42-38 in preseason finale

GREEN BAY (AP) — Kyle McCord threw four touchdown passes — including two to Kisean Johnson in the last 3 1/2 minutes of the game — and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the Arizona Cardinals 42-38 in the preseason finale for both teams Friday night.

Both teams rested their starters to stay healthy for the regular season.

The Packers also didn't use backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, giving McCord an opportunity to play the entire game. The second-year pro responded by going 22 of 35 for 226 yards without turning the ball over.

McCord threw a 28-yard strike to Johnson with 3:19 left that cut Arizona's lead to 38-35 after Damien Martinez added a 2-point conversion run.

After Arron Mosby intercepted Kedon Slovis and returned it to the Arizona 44, McCord found Johnson again for a 10-yard score with 20 seconds remaining.

Abbie Parr/AP Photo/Abbie Parr Green Bay Packers' Kisean Johnson celebrates his touchdown catch during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Arizona's Gardner Minshew II, who will back up Jacoby Brissett this season, went 7 of 9 for 126 yards and left the game after throwing a 41-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko on the opening play of the second quarter.

Slovis went the rest of the way and was 21 of 35 for 223 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown pass.

Fehoko also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Slovis in the fourth quarter and finished with five catches for 94 yards. Arizona's Evan Hull rushed for 107 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown in the second quarter and a 1-yard score in the third quarter.

Green Bay’s Will Sheppard scored on an 81-yard punt return and caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. J. Michael Sturdivant had six catches for 112 yards and a touchdown for the Packers.

Nyjalik Kelly intercepted Slovis to set up a touchdown and also had a sack for the Packers.

Arizona's Jalen Brooks caught four passes for 57 yards in the first quarter.

Packers rookie kicker Trey Smack concluded his successful preseason by making field goals of 36 and 37 yards. In three exhibition games, the sixth-round pick from Florida went 9 for 9 on field-goal attempts, including three from 50-plus yards with a long of 59.

Injuries

Cardinals WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette was carted from the sideline to the locker room after hurting his ankle in the third quarter.

Up next

Cardinals: Visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 13.

Packers: Visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 13.

