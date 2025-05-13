Packers to host Eagles on Monday Night Football in November

The defending Super Bowl champions are coming to Lambeau Field in November.

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Philadelphia Eagles for a Monday Night Football showdown on November 10, the NFL announced Tuesday. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and ABC.

The two teams met twice last year - once in Brazil to open the season and again in the NFC Wild Card round. The Eagles won both matchups.

Matt Slocum/AP Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert celebrates with A.J. Brown after a touchdown during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

This will be the first time the two teams will face off on a Monday night since 2016, when Green Bay beat Philadelphia to kick-start an eight-game winning streak and an improbable run to the NFC Championship game.

The Packers lead the all-time series, 29-20, including four playoff meetings.

This is the second game of the Packers schedule to be officially announced. The league said Monday that Green Bay will make its annual trip to Chicago on December 20 for a rare Saturday matchup with the rival Bears.

The rest of the schedule will be announced on Wednesday.