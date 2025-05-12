Packers to play Bears in Chicago on a Saturday in December

The Packers and Bears will face off for a rare Saturday matchup on December 20 in Chicago.

The full NFL schedule for the 2025 season is set to be released Wednesday, but the Packers made the announcement about their Week 16 game against Chicago on Monday.

Packers.com says the game will kick off at either 3:30 p.m. or 7:00 p.m. on FOX. The start time will be determined at a later date.

This will be just the second time these two teams have faced off on a Saturday, according to Pro Football Reference. The previous Saturday game came on December 5, 1964 when the Packers beat the Bears 17-3 at Wrigley Field.

The Bears beat the Packers in the last matchup between the teams, snapping Green Bay's 11-game winning streak in the series.

The Packers have not lost in Chicago since December of 2018.